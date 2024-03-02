Our mission at Tough Trails is to promote trail running and allow runners of all abilities to taste a real wilderness. Challenging races ranging from 10km to 100+ miles in some of the wildest parts of the National Parks and AONB's. We will take you off the tourist tracks onto real trails, challenging your stamina, agility and forcing you to escape your own limits! Strenuous, technically demanding and might even make you cry, yet fully rewarded with breathtaking views of mysterious places which you thought are out of your reach.