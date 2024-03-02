Trail Betws

Betws-y-Coed Trail Challenge was established in 2013 by not-for-profit community group Betws Ymlaen. Our aim is to stage an event that is challenging and enjoyable for the competitors and that showcases the stunning lakes and forests around Betws-y-Coed - the Gateway to Snowdonia. During the day we will also have a number of attractions for families and spectators around the village while the race takes place, including a junior fun run.