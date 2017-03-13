At Trail Outlaws we are passionate about Trail Running and the benefits and positivity it can bring to ours and others lives. We are both avid trail runners of all distances and have been for many years, enjoying events all over the UK. We love the fact there is no elitism in trail running and we have seen first hand, the camaraderie involved in this fast growing sport. And we bring that to our events, encouraging and cheering on runners of all levels and abilities. We believe the trails and national parks of the North should be enjoyed by all, this is why our events take part in National Parks, National Trust land, Forestry Commission Land, Sites of Special Scientific Interest. As we believe these little gems go unlooked by runners as a whole, and we want to encourage all to enjoy them responsibly.