​Trail Run Events, LLC is home to Los Angeles County's premier trail races held in the pristine backcountry of the Santa Monica Mountains. Established in 2002 by Ultra Ladies Running Club, Trail Run Events offers beautiful and challenging trail runs for beginners and veterans alike. While you are enjoying the peaks and valleys, we are working behind the scenes to provide you the best in quality and safety in your trail running experience while preserving the integrity of our pristine backcountry trails.