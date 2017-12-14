Trail Running Association

The TRA promotes and encourages participation in the athletic discipline of Trail Running throughout the United Kingdom, and provides guidance and facilities for organisers of trail races. The TRA is an associate member of UK Athletics (UKA). The TRA supports UKA in the management and regulation of trail running, and through this association with UKA, the TRA is able to issue permits to race organisers on behalf of UKA.
