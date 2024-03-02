Trawden Athletic Club
We are a sociable and supportive running club based in Pendle, East Lancashire, where absolutely everyone is welcome – we cater for runners of all ages and abilities. Our many members range from beginners who choose to run for fitness to those who regularly compete in local and national races, some of whom have even represented their country!
