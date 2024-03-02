Trent Park Running Club was started during the jogging boom in 1984 and at the time was called Trent Park Trotters. Initially started as a small friendly group who just loved to run, an ethos that is still at the heart of the club today. The current Club covers a wide variety of abilities from our ever-popular beginners’ course to those who run marathons and beyond, from occasional cyclist to Ironmen, from walkers to the blink and you miss them guys, fully embracing the “running club for all” mentality. The Club has an active junior section, as well as a competitive triathlon section, all fully supported by our coaches and leaders, as well as our dedicated committee.