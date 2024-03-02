Tri Dog
Welcome to the UK home of Triathlon events for you and your dog. The disciplines of canicross (running with dogs) and bikejor (biking with dogs) have been growing rapidly here for the last 10 years, so a group of us have combined forces to bring you the full triathlon.
