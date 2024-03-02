Tri-Pakistan

We are driven to do the impossible. The triathlon was born out of a passion for seeking adventure with purpose. From 2016 we were on the ground in Gilgit-Baltistan, developing our unique sense of the region, understanding the nuances, scouting locations, and building a network of communities that we call family and friends now. In July 2019, we held our first triathlon at Borith Lake, 20 daring participants took on the challenging course to become GIANTS. We want to inspire the next generation of Pakistani triathletes, that is our vision and it far bigger than us, but we cannot wait to take the next few small steps to make that a reality.