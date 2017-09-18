Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club

Club was launched in 2013 with the fantastic refurbishment of Sleaford Leisure Centre, where we hold many of our sessions. We are a very sociable Club with a growing membership and newly established junior section. We are run by a well - connected committee and dynamic coaching team who welcome triathletes of all abilities from the complete novice to experienced Age groupers who compete at ETU and ITU level competition. Training sessions and workshops are held at different venues.