Triathlon Lamego Club

Founded on November 14, 2003 and headquartered in the city of Lamego, it is in the Douro region that it privileges and develops all its sporting and organizational action. of its organizational record, there are national triathlon and duathlon events organized in Lamego, Resende, Moimenta da Beira, Alijó and Leomil, among others, with particular emphasis on the individual national duathlon championship held in Lamego 2006.