Truro Running Club

Looking for someone to run or train with? Come and join our friendly club set near the heart of the City of Truro. The city, dominated by the three spires of the cathedral, and the surrounding rolling countryside gives us plenty of fun and interesting places to run on and off road in the company of runners of all ages and abilities. Whether you’re a complete beginner, experienced athlete, a visitor to Cornwall, young or senior you’ll be warmly welcomed!
Looking for someone to run or train with? Come and join our friendly club set near the heart of the City of Truro. The city, dominated by the three spires of the cathedral, and the surrounding rolling countryside gives us plenty of fun and interesting places to run on and off road in the company of runners of all ages and abilities. Whether you’re a complete beginner, experienced athlete, a visitor to Cornwall, young or senior you’ll be warmly welcomed!