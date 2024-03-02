Tweed Striders is a fully inclusive, supportive and sociable running club and, as such, welcomes runners of all abilities. We cater for all running aims - whether that is running for enjoyment, running to get fit or running to prepare for a particular race etc. This is very important to us and part of our club ethos. Our training is structured and progressive and includes speedwork (both short and long) together with hills and continuous runs. All sessions are differentiated so as to accommodate the needs, aims and abilities of all runners from the fast to the "improvers", not forgetting those in between. We meet every Thursday at 7 pm at the sports centre. Some members arrange to meet to run at times without us. And, from time to time, we organise social events for members!