Ultra Expeditions
Ultra Expeditions is a company built by runners with a passion for all things running. Whether it is helping others achieve their dreams, sharing the camaraderie that comes with racing, or experiencing self-discovery from new adventures, Ultra Expeditions genuinely believe that running is a vehicle that can enrich the lives of everyone.

Upcoming events
Hidden Hills UltraHidden Hills UltraYoung County
23 Mar
Wild Canyon UltraWild Canyon UltraQuitaque
6 Apr
Austin Falls UltraAustin Falls UltraAustin
27 Apr
Tacos y Cerveza Trail RunTacos y Cerveza Trail RunFort Worth
18 May
Miles and Margaritas Trail RunMiles and Margaritas Trail RunDallas
1 Jun
Piney Woods UltraPiney Woods UltraTyler
28 Sep
Oktoberfest Trail RunOktoberfest Trail RunFarmersville
19 Oct
Barrier Island UltraBarrier Island UltraPort Aransas
9 Nov
