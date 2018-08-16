Ultra Runners SA
Formally known as Yumigo!, Ultra Runners South Australia has been born to carry on the ideals and spirit from which Yumigo! was created and operated. Ultra Runners South Australia is intended to be even more inclusive and will create even more awareness so that the message of what we do and why we do it, can be spread even further.
Formally known as Yumigo!, Ultra Runners South Australia has been born to carry on the ideals and spirit from which Yumigo! was created and operated. Ultra Runners South Australia is intended to be even more inclusive and will create even more awareness so that the message of what we do and why we do it, can be spread even further.