Unsanctioned Athletics

Unsanctioned Athelics allow runners to race and connect, via a unique race format with minimal rules. It's 'Racing, redefined'. Runners take on challenging routes and landscapes, as they provide a varying format to push the limits of entrants. Races are short in format, ran on weekday evenings in Nottingham, UK. Their principal aim at UA is to bring people together to participate, connect and celebrate this updated version of fast paced racing.