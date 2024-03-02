Welcome to Uswim! Established in 2007 we are the North's original open water specialists and offer unrivalled venues, expert coaching and extra-special events. Our ASA Qualified Swim Team, open water swimmers themselves, have welcomed and inspired many tens of thousands of swimmers of all abilities to take the plunge into the great outdoors. With Uswim you're in safe hands as you experience the joys of open water. Dive right in!