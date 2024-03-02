Dyll Davies and Guy Apter, keen amateur cyclists, set up Viva Velo with one very clear idea in mind: to create a cycle tour company that had the ethos of a club and which specialised in the bespoke at a price that wouldn't break the bank. As a result our tours begin and end with your needs. This applies whether you’re participating in blue ribbon events like the Etape du Tour or the Maratona, taking advantage of our training camps in Mallorca, or perhaps enjoying a more leisurely approach on one of our cycle touring trips. Whatever your requirements you can be assured your group leaders will be keen cyclists themselves, and each ride and itinerary will have been designed to ensure you have the opportunity to experience the joy of riding through stunning scenery at a level to suit you and your party. And when we say ‘bespoke’ we mean bespoke. Each trip from training camp to a point to point adventure is tailored to your needs as far as is practically possible (we can’t find you 5 star hotels in the Atacama Desert!) Making sure you get what you want from each of our tours is what makes us different. And it seems that people are noticing the difference. The attention to detail and care for each and every cyclist who joins one of our trips marks Viva Velo out from the crowd. But don’t take our word for it, just take a look at our excellent customer feedback. For us cycling is a passion and we love what we are doing – and, it seems, people love what we are doing too. So much so they come back again and again! To find out what we can do for you, talk to us. Let us show you what ‘bespoke’ truly means.