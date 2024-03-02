Wakefield Hospice is a purpose-built specialist palliative care unit that opened in April 1990 providing 8 single ensuite bedrooms and 2 four bed ward areas, a Day Therapy Unit, bereavement support and education. Over the years the Day Care Unit developed initially into a Day Therapy Unit and ultimately into a Drop-In Centre providing therapies, information and care for patients, carers and bereaved families.
Wakefield Hospice is a purpose-built specialist palliative care unit that opened in April 1990 providing 8 single ensuite bedrooms and 2 four bed ward areas, a Day Therapy Unit, bereavement support and education. Over the years the Day Care Unit developed initially into a Day Therapy Unit and ultimately into a Drop-In Centre providing therapies, information and care for patients, carers and bereaved families.