Warley WASPS Triathlon & Running Club is a new local & friendly triathlon club set up with the people of Sandwell and surrounding areas in mind. If you can swim, bike, run, even if its just a little, then we are the club for you! We cater for all ages and abilities and everyone is welcome. We have a dedicated Running Group under England Athletics where we cater for beginners, improvers looking to complete a 5k as well as Marathon runners.