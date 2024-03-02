Welsh Athletics

As the national governing body for Athletics in Wales, we look after the sport in all its disciplines from the grassroots up to Commonwealth Games teams. We work with our partners and stakeholders across Wales to support our growing network of clubs and their members by providing an affiliation and support structure that aims to ensure there are safe, fun and accessible opportunities for all to participate.
