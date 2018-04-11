Chris Cannon – the Wenlock Olympian Society archivist has written an article for the journal of the International Society of Olympic Historians. The article describes the background to the return of the four silver ‘Tilting at the Ring’ cups first awarded some 140 years ago to Charles Ainsworth. These cups made there way to Zimbabwe before being returned to Much Wenlock last year.
