Wesham Road Runners

If you are not a member, now's the time to join. We are "The Friendly Club" and you will enjoy yourselves - promise! Wesham is a small town situated next to Kirkham in the Fylde area of Lancashire just a few miles from Preston and Blackpool. We meet every Monday evening at 6.45 p.m. for 7:00 p.m. at Kirkham and Wesham Cricket Club, Kirkham and new members are always welcome. We have a wide range of standards from novice to international and you can be sure that someone will be available to run with you - male or female.