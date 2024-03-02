White Star Running Ltd are a group of friends who like running, organising races with a cake and a drink afterwards. White Star Running aims to organise fun, sociable and value for money running events, for runners of all abilities, with no corporate claptrap. We believe in races that are tough, marshals that are friendly, views that are awesome and beer that is cold. We work with people to bring the best value to our events, parish councils, local running clubs and volunteer groups. We work with some of the best companies in Dorset to make our races interesting, fun, challenging and affordable.