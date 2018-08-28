WillowBend Farms

Welcome to our farms! George and Mary Lue Mueller started Willow Bend Farm in 1960 with a small herd of 80 Holsteins, then later added our sister dairies: Spring Hope & Bonna Terra. We employ 75 men and women to help care for our land, 3,800 cows, and 3,200 young stock. We simultaneously nurture our young and mature producers of premium wholesome milk, while also producing their feed on our 8000 acres of land. Together we produce 30,000 gallons – over 480,000 glasses of milk– each & every day.