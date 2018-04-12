Wilmslow Running club was formed in 1989 and is based at Wilmslow Rugby Club on King's Road (Pownall Park). In addition to competing at a local and county level, the club is involved in organising the Wilmslow Half-Marathon, the North West's premier half-marathon. We also organise the Mobberley Round The Runway 5 and the Wizard 5. To find out more about our races go to Our Races.