Wilmslow Running club was formed in 1989 and is based at Wilmslow Rugby Club on King's Road (Pownall Park). In addition to competing at a local and county level, the club is involved in organising the Wilmslow Half-Marathon, the North West's premier half-marathon. We also organise the Mobberley Round The Runway 5 and the Wizard 5. To find out more about our races go to Our Races.
Wilmslow Running club was formed in 1989 and is based at Wilmslow Rugby Club on King's Road (Pownall Park). In addition to competing at a local and county level, the club is involved in organising the Wilmslow Half-Marathon, the North West's premier half-marathon. We also organise the Mobberley Round The Runway 5 and the Wizard 5. To find out more about our races go to Our Races.