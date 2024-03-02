Wokingham Half Marathon has been running since 1984, much of it’s success is down to Peter and Barbara Evans who with their team of dedicated volunteers developed an outstanding race that served the running community, benefited the local community and gave Wokingham an event to be proud of. Peter decided to retire as race director following the 2018 race and asked Racesolutions if they would like to take on the event.
