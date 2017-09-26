Wooler Cycle Hub

The hub’s aim is to promote the development and expansion of cycling tourism in the Glendale area of north Northumberland as a key component of the local economy of the area. To do this the hub organises and manages the Wooler Wheel sportives and the guided ride programmes. The first Wooler Wheel event was run in October 2012, with entries capped at 350. In May 2013, 350 riders signed up for the event, and 500 in October.