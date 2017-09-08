Worksop Harriers & AC, founded in 1949, is an athletics club catering for novices and experienced athletes alike. We offer a range of training sessions to cater for all of our members requirements, including long runs, short runs, speed work, hill work, track & field sessions, fartlek and cross country. Your training can also be geared towards your specific race goals. We are currently in the process of compiling a comprehensive archive of the History of Worksop Harriers.