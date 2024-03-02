Wreake Valley Rotary Club
During the course of a calendar year we will typically arrange a charity Real Ale Festival, a Summer Garden Party for senior citizens, a Christmas Carol Concert and use our Santa Sleigh for fundraising. In 2010 for the first time we are organised a charity run, the "Watermead Challenge", at Watermead Country Park which was open to runners and walkers of all abilities.
During the course of a calendar year we will typically arrange a charity Real Ale Festival, a Summer Garden Party for senior citizens, a Christmas Carol Concert and use our Santa Sleigh for fundraising. In 2010 for the first time we are organised a charity run, the "Watermead Challenge", at Watermead Country Park which was open to runners and walkers of all abilities.