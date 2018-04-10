Yorkshire Wildlife Trust
Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is a local charity working to protect and conserve Yorkshire's wild places and wildlife for all to enjoy. We care for 104 nature reserves in Yorkshire (3,015 hectares) including iconic sites such as Spurn National Nature Reserve, Staveley Nature Reserve, Potteric Carr and Flamborough Cliffs.
