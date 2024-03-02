Young Investors Society (YIS) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that provides access to FREE, quality, financial literacy education, mentorship, STEM career education, and scholarships to a variety of talented students in under-resourced communities. We would like to provide financial literacy education to under-resourced communities that otherwise would not have access to finance programs due to demographics, income levels and other socio-economic disparities among communities, increase minorities and women in finance and STEM careers and empower youth to take an active role in their financial future.