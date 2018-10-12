Zombie Charge
Zombie Charge is a complete immersion into an post apocalypse zombie infested world. We love obstacle course racing. We love the idea of zombie runs and now we have created the most authentic zombie race experience complete with world class obstacles and a full infestation of zombies.
