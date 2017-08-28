Due to popular demand, international conservation charity the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) will be holding its second Stampede of the year for runners who want to work up a sweat to help wildlife. Whether as a warm-up for an upcoming race, a zoo-per setting to attempt a new personal best or simply a fun run with amazing scenery, ZSL’s Stampede has something for everyone.
Due to popular demand, international conservation charity the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) will be holding its second Stampede of the year for runners who want to work up a sweat to help wildlife. Whether as a warm-up for an upcoming race, a zoo-per setting to attempt a new personal best or simply a fun run with amazing scenery, ZSL’s Stampede has something for everyone.