Adventure races are difficiult to define, but in general they are multidiscipline team events with a broad variety. On the smaller scale, there are urban obstacle courses over only a couple of hours but still with plenty of challenges. At the other end of the adventure racing spectrum, events usually take place in more extreme locations in the remote, rural areas. These races go off-road and can take place over several days, often resembling military training camps. In the USA, there are a range of different geographies which are used for adventure races. The wildness of the deserts, mountain ranges, coasts, and national parks provide endless options, and that's before you take the variable climate conditions into account. Organisers can include any number of sports but the core disciplines that tend to be required are: trail running, mountain biking, open-water swimming, kayaking, and even snow-shoeing. The terrains chosen are often tricky and isolated, so you will also have to call upon your navigation skills either on your own or as part of a team. Adventure races are not for the faint-hearted, and are a real test of human endurance against nature.