Adventure Racing Events

Adventure races are difficiult to define, but in general they are multidiscipline team events with a broad variety. On the smaller scale, there are urban obstacle courses over only a couple of hours but still with plenty of challenges. At the other end of the adventure racing spectrum, events usually take place in more extreme locations in the remote, rural areas. These races go off-road and can take place over several days, often resembling military training camps. In the USA, there are a range of different geographies which are used for adventure races. The wildness of the deserts, mountain ranges, coasts, and national parks provide endless options, and that's before you take the variable climate conditions into account. Organisers can include any number of sports but the core disciplines that tend to be required are: trail running, mountain biking, open-water swimming, kayaking, and even snow-shoeing. The terrains chosen are often tricky and isolated, so you will also have to call upon your navigation skills either on your own or as part of a team. Adventure races are not for the faint-hearted, and are a real test of human endurance against nature.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race
Thursday, 4 Jul 2024

Thursday, 4 Jul 2024

Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race

Location

Atlanta, Georgia

Running

10k

$45 – $500
Road
2025 Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend
Booked 141 times this week

Sunday, 2 Mar 2025

2025 Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend

Location

Atlanta, Georgia

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k and more

$20 – $175
Booking perks
Northside BeltLine 3K - 5K
Booked 57 times this week

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

Northside BeltLine 3K - 5K

Location

Atlanta, Georgia

$40 – $50
Booking perks
Members 10K

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

Members 10K

Location

Smyrna, Georgia

Running

10k

Booking perks
Sunrise Marathon CITY OF TREES
ENTRIES CLOSE
SOON

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

Sunrise Marathon CITY OF TREES

Location

Sacramento, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

$35 – $45
Booking perks
Run SF "Golden Gate City" 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

Run SF "Golden Gate City" 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

Location

San Francisco, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

$35 – $45
Booking perks
Run CITY OF TREES 'Big Tomato' 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
ENTRIES CLOSE
SOON

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

Run CITY OF TREES 'Big Tomato' 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

Location

Sacramento, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

$35 – $45
Booking perks
Run LA "City of Angels" 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

Run LA "City of Angels" 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

Location

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

$35 – $45
Booking perks
Run REDDING 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

Run REDDING 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

Location

Redding, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

$35 – $45
Booking perks
March Midweek Mile and Dash
Booked 5 times this week

Wednesday, 13 Mar 2024

March Midweek Mile and Dash

Location

Atlanta, Georgia

Booking perks
Run PHILADELPHIA "City of Brotherly Love" 5K/10K/13.1 Race

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

Run PHILADELPHIA "City of Brotherly Love" 5K/10K/13.1 Race

Location

Camden, New Jersey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

$35 – $45
Booking perks
Run ATLANTA "The Big Peach" 5K/10K/13.1 Race
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

Run ATLANTA "The Big Peach" 5K/10K/13.1 Race

Location

Atlanta, Georgia

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

$35 – $45
Booking perks
Run LA "City of Angels" 5K/10K/13.1

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

Run LA "City of Angels" 5K/10K/13.1

Location

Los Angeles, California

$35 – $45
Booking perks
Run CITY OF TREES 'Big Tomato' 5K/10K/13.1

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

Run CITY OF TREES 'Big Tomato' 5K/10K/13.1

Location

Sacramento, California

$35 – $45
Booking perks
St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Location

Sacramento, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

$35 – $45
Booking perks
St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 LOS ANGELES

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 LOS ANGELES

Location

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

$35 – $45
Booking perks
St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 PHILADELPHIA
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 PHILADELPHIA

Location

Camden, New Jersey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

$35 – $45
Booking perks
St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Booked 3 times this week

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

$35 – $45
Booking perks
2024 Youth Track & Field Team

Monday, 18 Mar 2024

2024 Youth Track & Field Team

Location

Atlanta, Georgia

Star5.0

(2 reviews)

$155 – $320
Great atmosphere
Valencia Trail Race

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

Valencia Trail Race

Location

Santa Clarita, California

Running

10k, ultramarathon, half marathon

$125 – $195
Trail
Snails Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

Snails Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Location

Sacramento, California

$35 – $45
Booking perks
Sloth Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

Sloth Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Location

Sacramento, California

$35 – $45
Booking perks
Sunrise Marathon SAN DIEGO

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

Sunrise Marathon SAN DIEGO

Location

San Diego, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

$35 – $45
Booking perks
Run SAN DIEGO 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

Run SAN DIEGO 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

Location

San Diego, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

$35 – $45
Booking perks
Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 SAN ANTONIO

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 SAN ANTONIO

Location

San Antonio, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

$35 – $45
Booking perks
Northside Hospital Atlanta Women's 5K

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

Northside Hospital Atlanta Women's 5K

Location

Atlanta, Georgia

Running

5k

$35
Booking perks
Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 PHILADELPHIA

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 PHILADELPHIA

Location

Camden, New Jersey

$35 – $45
Booking perks
Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Location

Sacramento, California

$35 – $45
Booking perks
Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 NEW JERSEY

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

Hope Easter Run 5K/

Location

New Jersey, New Jersey

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 NEW JERSEY

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

30. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 NEW JERSEY

Location

New Jersey, New Jersey

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

31. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Location

Austin, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

32. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Location

Evanston, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 SAN FRANCISCO

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

33. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 SAN FRANCISCO

Location

San Francisco, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 LOS ANGELES
Booked 5 times this week

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

34. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 LOS ANGELES

Location

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

35. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 ATLANTA
Booked 5 times this week

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

36. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 ATLANTA

Location

Atlanta, Georgia

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 DALLAS-FORT WORTH

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

37. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 DALLAS-FORT WORTH

Location

Fort Worth, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $42
Booking perks
Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

38. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Location

Sacramento, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 PHILADELPHIA

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

39. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 PHILADELPHIA

Location

Camden, New Jersey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 NYC

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

40. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 NYC

Location

New York, New York

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

41. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Location

Austin, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 NEW JERSEY

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

42. Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 NEW JERSEY

Location

New Jersey, New Jersey

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 NEW JERSEY

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

43. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 NEW JERSEY

Location

New Jersey, New Jersey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 SAN ANTONIO

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

44. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 SAN ANTONIO

Location

San Antonio, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

45. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Location

Evanston, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 MIAMI

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

46. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 MIAMI

Location

Miami Beach, Florida

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 SAN ANTONIO

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

47. Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 SAN ANTONIO

Location

San Antonio, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 DALLAS-FORT WORTH

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

48. Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 DALLAS-FORT WORTH

Location

Fort Worth, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
