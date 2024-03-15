100 Half Marathon Club Enigma Half Marathon
100 Half Marathon Club Enigma Half Marathon
£31.99
About
Run a scenic half marathon in this fantastic event at Caldecotte Lake in Milton Keynes. The gorgeous flat route will have runners racing around the course to be rewarded by a bespoke medal as they cross the finish line. Come along to try out a new distance for the first time or go for a PB at this fun, friendly event.
Half Marathon
Fri, Mar 15, 2024
Caldecotte, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
The Caldecotte - Pub & Grill, Bletcham Way, Caldecotte, Milton Keynes MK7 8HP, UK
Start times
Friday, Mar 15, 2024
Half Marathon: 9:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for 100 Half Marathon Club Enigma Half Marathon
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£31.99
Route information
Enjoy a half marathon at the scenic Caldecotte Lake in Milton Keynes. The half marathon will be the clockwise route, with runners completing the loop 3.5 times. The route is entirely traffic-free and is ideal for those new to running or looking to achieve a new PB on a fast, flat course.
There will be aid stations at each lap point of the course.
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal each day
- Water/aid stations
- Marked and marshalled route
- Parking
- Nibbles
How to get there
The Caldecotte - Pub & Grill, Bletcham Way, Caldecotte, Milton Keynes MK7 8HP, UKGet full directions
Parking
There is a large pub car park available for runners to use on the day.
By Public Transport
The nearest station is located at Bow Brickhill, a 20-minute walk away from the race start. Regular services run between Bow Brickhill and Bletchley and Bedford.
Event day logistics
08:30 Registration opens
08:50 Mandatory race briefing
09:30 Race starts
13:30 Cut-off time
There is a hard cut-off time of 4 hours for the half marathon. Any runners who haven't completed the distance within this time will be recorded as a DNF.
Aid Stations
There will be a water/aid station at the lap point of the course.
FAQs
When should I arrive at the 100 Half Marathon Club Enigma Half Marathon?
You should aim to arrive 45 minutes before the start of the race to allow time to park, register and warm up.
How old do I need to be to take part in the 100 Half Marathon Club Enigma Half Marathon?
All runners must be aged 18 or older in order to take part.
Will there be an aid station at the 100 Half Marathon Club Enigma Half Marathon?
There will be an aid station at the lap point on the course.
Reviews
Running in London Parks
£31.99