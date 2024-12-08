Virtual 2 Turtle Doves Run
£10 - £39
About
Put on your best Christmas-themed outfits and participate in this virtual event, part of the 12-day Christmas runs series. Run as little as 5k or as far as you like to get your medal and get some exercise in during the festive season!
Sun, Dec 8, 2024
United Kingdom
5(1 Review)
Where and when
Location
United Kingdom
Start times
Sunday, Dec 8, 2024
UK Entry: 10:00 AMInternational Entry: 10:00 AMCharity Option: 10:00 AMDefer to 2023: 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Virtual 2 Turtle Doves Run
UK Entry
5km
£25
International Entry
5km
£39
Charity Option
5km
£10
Defer to 2023
5km
£10
Route information
Part of the Christmas series, the 2 Turtle Doves Run is available virtually. This event has its own unique medal up for grabs - complete all 12 days of running to achieve the full set!
This race can be run anywhere, with runners choosing their own course. You can select the distance you want to run, ranging from a 5k to a marathon.
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
How to get there
United Kingdom
As this event is virtual, runners can race wherever they like, choosing their own start points, finishes and routes.
Event day logistics
Confirm Your Run
Once you have completed your run, you will need to provide evidence to the event organiser in one of two ways:
- Join the Ultra Running Strava group
- Email Ultra Running with your run proof - the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device
Medal
Once your run is verified, your medal will be posted to you!
FAQs
How can I verify my run for the 2 Turtle Doves Run?
Either join the Ultra Running Strava group, or email Ultra Running your run proof (the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device).
How will I know that my entry for the 2 Turtle Doves Run has been confirmed?
You will get a confirmation email from once you have completed the booking process.
Are there any age requirements for the 2 Turtle Doves Run?
This event welcomes runners and walkers of all ages. However, participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Reviews
5.0
1 reviews
