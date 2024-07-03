2024 Microsoft Peachtree Junior
free
About
Dash and Mile
Wed, Jul 3, 2024
Atlanta, United States
Where and when
Location
500 10th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, USA
Start times
Wednesday, Jul 3, 2024
Mile : 9:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for 2024 Microsoft Peachtree Junior
Mile
1mi
Dash
Route information
Mile (ages 6-14)
Dash (6 & under)
What's included
- Short-sleeve adidas T-shirt
- Medal
- Race day snack
How to get there
500 10th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, USA
Event day logistics
We have lots of family fun in store for you at Microsoft Peachtree Junior:
- Our Track & Field Zone will have mini hurdles, standing broad jump, agility ladders, and more!
- Photo op wall, where you can "pose with the peaches," stand on the Microsoft Peachtree Junior podium, and commemorate your morning with a fun family photo.
- "Dash" it up! Mile participants can make their way to the Meadow after their race to test their speed at 50 meters.
- Mile Awards Ceremony on the main stage for top 3 in each age group (6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14).
- And more! Stay tuned for announcements on more fun activities....
