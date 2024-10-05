🏴 Welsh language support is important to us, and is something we’re working on. Yn dod yn fuan!
🏴 Welsh language support is important to us, and is something we’re working on. Yn dod yn fuan!
2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
£10
About
One of the largest and most exciting road races in Europe, the Principality Cardiff Half Marathon will be returning to the streets of Cardiff this October.
A member of the SuperHalfs series and awarded an Elite Label by World Athletics, the flat, fast course passes all of the city’s most breathtaking scenery and iconic landmarks including Cardiff Castle, the Principality
Stadium, Civic Centre and stunning Cardiff Bay. Join the thousands of other runners being cheered along the way by the crowds of spectators lining the streets.
General entries always sell out early, but you can still run for Lead Charity NSPCC or one of the other amazing official charities.
Mae Hanner Marathon Caerdydd Cymdeithas Adeiladu Principality wedi tyfu i fod yn un o’r rasys ffordd mwyaf cyffrous a phoblogaidd yn Ewrop. Hwn yw’r ail hanner marathon mwyaf yn y DU a dyma’r digwyddiad mwyaf yng Nghymru o ran codi arian ar ran elusennau amrywiol.
Half Marathon, Charity, Partners, and 2 more
View details
Sun, Oct 6, 2024
View logistics
Cardiff, United Kingdom
View location
Principality Cardiff Half Marathon 2024
The event experience
🎉
Atmosphere
Based on the number of participants
Where and when
Location
Castle St, Cardiff CF10 1BT, UK
Start times
Sunday, Oct 6, 2024
Half Marathon: 10:00 AMCharity: 10:00 AMPartners: 10:00 AMCode Entry: 10:00 AMWelsh Distance Double: 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for 2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£38 - £48
Charity
13.1mi
£10
Partners
13.1mi
£48
Code Entry
13.1mi
£10 - £48
Route information
The race starts outside Cardiff Castle and runners then head down past the Principality and Cardiff City Stadiums on the way to Penarth. They take in the glorious Penarth Marina before crossing the barrage and heading to Cardiff Bay. Runners run right through the heart of the bay taking in the Norwegian Church and Wales Millennium Centre.
The course then heads towards the north of the city and runners will complete a loop of the beautiful Roath Park Lake before the grandstand finish in the heart of the city at the Civic Centre.
The predominately flat and fast course makes it ideal for beginners and elites.
Organizer route images
What's included
- Finishers medal
- Finishers T-shirt or Climate Action Fund donation
- A posted race pack including a race weekend brochure, spectator guide, running number and timing chip (race pack collection for overseas entrants)
- Fully marshalled, closed road route
- Training advice and support via the event website and e-newsletters
- Access to the event facilities, including toilets
- Course entertainment and live music across the route
- Water and nutritional products available at energy stations along the route
- Use of the Run 4 Wales app to live track your performance
- A finish time SMS at the end of the race (if you have submitted your mobile number)
- Access to Event Village with retailers, street food and live entertainment
- Predicted finish time pacers in every start wave
How to get there
Castle St, Cardiff CF10 1BT, UKGet full directions
Road Closures
There will be a number of road closures in place. Please use public transport where possible and check your race day pack for more information on road closures.
Event day logistics
08:30 Baggage drop opens
09:50 Elite wheelchair race starts
10:00 Wave 1, 2 & 3 Start
10:10 Wave 4, 5 & 6 Start
Cut-off 4.5 hours from last starter
*Timings are subject to change for 2024
Age Requirements
All runners must be aged 17 or older on the day of the event in order to take part.
Race Packs
Your race pack including a race weekend brochure, spectator guide, running number and timing chip will be posted to you and will arrive within 7 days of the event.
Race pack collection for overseas entrants on Saturday 5 & Sunday 6 October.
Baggage
A baggage facility will be available before the race, open from 08:30am. It will be located on Museum Avenue near the Event Village in the Civic Centre. Runners can deposit one bag, which must display a baggage label (which is a tear-off strip on the bottom of your race number). Valuables are left at your own risk.
Pacers
Pacers will be running with sail flags that correspond with the following times: 1:30, 1:45, 2:00, 2:15, 2:30, 2:45 and 3:00. Look out for them in your stating pen, they are a friendly bunch and there to enhance your experience and help you achieve your goal finish time!
Aid Stations
There will be four aid stations along the route. Water (Brecon Carreg), energy gels (HIGH5) and energy drinks will be available.
Spectator Info
The Cardiff Half is one of the UK's best supported races, with spectators lining vast parts of the 13.1 mile route. There's plenty of opportunities to get in on the race day action, even if your'e not running. Click here for spectator information.
FAQs
What entry category do I fall under for the Principality Cardiff Half Marathon?
Affiliated and Welsh Athletics price types are for those registered with an athletics club – membership numbers must be stated during registration. The General Entry category is for those who are not registered with an athletics club. You will need to provide an up-to-date membership number upon entry so please have this handy and ensure that your club membership is up-to-date.
When will my race pack arrive for the Principality Cardiff Half Marathon?
It will arrive within 7 days of the event at the latest. If you are an Overseas Entrant, you will need to collect it from the Event Village. Overseas entrants will be emailed details on timing and locations for race pack pick up. If your race pack does not arrive in the post, email cardiffhalfmarathon@run4wales.org on the Friday of race weekend and they will arrange a replacement pack for collection at the race.
How old must I be to take part in the Principality Cardiff Half Marathon?
All runners must be aged 17 or older on the day of the event.
How will my start pen for the Principality Cardiff Half Marathon be allocated?
You will be allocated a pen, depending on your predicted finishing time that you will submit when entering the race. Pen number ranges will vary depending on total competitor entries so therefore pen colours can vary between years, even when the same estimated time is given at point of entry. It is unfortunately not possible to change your allocated start pen, so please take care when completing your entry form to ensure you receive an appropriate allocation. The number of runners in each starting pen is carefully calculated to ensure a safe number of participants are in each, so it will not be possible to move forward into an earlier starting pen. You can however move back if you wish.
Reviews
