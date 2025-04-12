🏴 Welsh language support is important to us, and is something we’re working on. Yn dod yn fuan!
🏴 Welsh language support is important to us, and is something we’re working on. Yn dod yn fuan!
2025 ABP Newport Marathon Festival
1 / 5
2 +
2025 ABP Newport Marathon Festival
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£2 - £39
About
The ABP Newport Marathon Festival is a thrilling festival of running and one of the most exciting days on the Welsh sporting calendar. The marathon boasts one of the flattest courses in Europe and has been named in a list of ’10 of the fastest marathons in the world’ by Runners World.
If you’re not up to the challenge of 26.2 miles, there’s also fun half marathon, 10K and mile race options to choose from. The races take in iconic landmarks, the city’s modern riverfront and International Sports Village as well as the stunning natural scenery and coastal wildlife of the nearby Gwent Levels. Come claim a PB and an epic finishers medal!
Mae Gŵyl Marathon Casnewydd ABP yn ffefryn cadarn ar galendr rhedeg Cymru, gydag un o’r cyrsiau marathon mwyaf gwastad yn y DU. Mae’r llwybr yn dilyn tirnodau eiconig fel Pont Gludo’r ddinas ac mae yno olygfeydd godidog o Wastadeddau Gwent – gyda bywyd gwyllt y môr a phentrefi canoloesol hyfryd. Mae’r rasys hanner marathon a 10K hwyliog a chyflym sy’n cyd-fynd â’r marathon yn rhoi cyfle i redwyr o bob gallu gymryd rhan heb ymrwymo i’r pellter heriol o 26.2 milltir.
Marathon, Half Marathon, Future Challengers, and 2 more
View details
Sun, Apr 13, 2025
View logistics
Newport, United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
🎊
Atmosphere
Based on the number of participants
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Run 4 Wales.
Where and when
Location
Usk Way, Newport NP20 2BP, UK
Start times
Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
Marathon: 9:00 AMHalf Marathon: 9:00 AMFuture Challengers: 12:00 PMToddler Dash: 12:15 PMMile: 12:45 PM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for 2025 ABP Newport Marathon Festival
Marathon
26.2mi
£39
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£34
Future Challengers
1mi
£8
Toddler Dash
0.05km
£2
Route information
Marathon, half marathon and 10K routes offer iconic landmarks, including the city’s Transporter Bridge, historic city centre, modern riverfront and International Sports Village as well as the stunning natural scenery and coastal wildlife of the nearby Gwent Levels.
It boasts one of the flattest marathon courses around – ideal for first timers or those looking for a fast time. This has translated into a lot of good performances, with 70% of finishers in the race’s history claiming a PB. The marathon has even been named in a list of ’10 of the fastest marathons in the world’ by Runners World.
What's included
- Event pack including information booklet, running number and timing chip
- Training advice and support
- High-quality medal to commemorate your achievement
- Optional technical finishers t-shirt or Climate Action Fund donation
- Access to the event facilities, including toilets
- Water, sports drink and energy gels available along the route
- A text post event with your race time (if you have supplied us with your mobile number)
- Use of a live tracking app
- Predicted finish time pacers in every start wave
How to get there
Usk Way, Newport NP20 2BP, UKGet full directions
Road Closures
There will be a number of road closures in place. Please use public transport where possible and check your race day pack for more information on road closures. You'll find travel advice on the event website.
Event day logistics
07:30 Baggage drop opens
09:00 Marathon & Half Marathon start
09:45 10K Start
Cut-off 6 hours from last starter (marathon) and 4.5 hours (half marathon)
12:00 Future Challengers junior race starts
12:15 Toddler Dash starts
12:45 Mile Fun Run starts
*Timings are subject to change for 2025
Age Requirements
All runners must be aged 18 or older (marathon) or ages 17 or older (half marathon) on the day of the event in order to take part.
Race Packs
Your race pack including a race day guide, running number and timing chip will be posted to you and will arrive within 7 days of the event. Overseas entrants must collect their packs on the morning of the race from the Event Village.
Baggage
A baggage facility will be available before the race, open from 07:30am. It will be located in the Friars Walk Car Park on Usk Way. Runners can deposit one bag, which must display a baggage label (which is a tear-off strip on the bottom of your race number). Valuables are left at your own risk.
Pacers
Pacers will be running with sail flags in the marathon, 10K and half marathon. Look out for them in your stating pen, they are a friendly bunch and there to enhance your experience and help you achieve your goal finish time!
Aid Stations
There will be multiple aid stations along the route. Water (Brecon Carreg), energy gels (HIGH5) and energy drinks will be available.
ABP Newport 10K
The ABP Newport 10K takes places alongside the marathon & half marathon. It's ideal for those looking to run a shorter distance, or marathon/half marathon supporters who will have time to take on the 10K and return to cheer their loved ones onto the marathon & half marathon finish line. Click here for more information.
Spectator Info
On race day, the streets of Newport will be awash with thousands of runners, taking part in Marathon, Half, 10K or Junior Races – and they would love your support! If you want to support your loved ones or live locally – there are plenty of exciting opportunities to get involved.
FAQs
When will my race pack arrive?
It will arrive within 7 days of the event at the latest. If you are an Overseas Entrant, you will need to collect it from the Event Village on the morning of the race. If your race pack does not arrive in the post, email newportwales@run4wales.org on the Friday of race weekend and they will arrange a replacement pack for collection at the race.
How will my start pen be allocated?
You will be allocated a pen, depending on your predicted finishing time that you will submit when entering the race. Pen number ranges will vary depending on total competitor entries so therefore pen colours can vary between years, even when the same estimated time is given at point of entry. It is unfortunately not possible to change your allocated start pen, so please take care when completing your entry form to ensure you receive an appropriate allocation. The number of runners in each starting pen is carefully calculated to ensure a safe number of participants are in each, so it will not be possible to move forward into an earlier starting pen. You can however move back if you wish.
How old must I be to take part in the marathon?
All runners must be aged 18 or older on the day of the event.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks
£2 - £39