24 Hours South - The Offa's Dyke Ultra 2024

This epic race only has one task, go as far as you can in 24 hours...

Runners will begin on the North Wales Coast at Prestatyn and will head south along the National Trail for 24 hours, stopping along the way at feed stations and to rest.

As well as the SOLO entry, there's also the option to share the workload and 'relay' your way down the National Trail as a TEAM, a real challenge and adventure with friends! You can have up to 4 people in a team.

There will be 5 designated checkpoints set up along the way where runners can access their drop bags as requested before race day.

Checkpoints will be located at:

Coed Llangwfan Car Park (16 miles - outdoors)

Llandegla Community Hall (28 miles)

Froncysyllte Village Hall (43 Miles)

Trefonen Village Hall (54 Miles)

Forden Village Hall (76 Miles)

A dedicated support driver is essential and must be on hand to collect you from the end of the race. They will need to transport you back to the nearest of the 5 main Checkpoints to pick up your drop bag, 'sign out' with the marshal team and drop off your timing & tracking devices.