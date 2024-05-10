24 Hours South - The Offa's Dyke Ultra 2024
£90 - £130
About
Challenge yourself to new heights with an epic 24 hour ultra marathon. Come to run for as long as you can in the 24 hours and for the stunning yet challenging route. Great for those looking to push their limits, the course heads south from Prestatyn along the National Trail.
24 Hour Ultra
Sat, May 11, 2024
Prestatyn, United Kingdom
4.7(5 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Nova Centre Public Toilets, Beach Rd W, Prestatyn LL19 7NL, UK
Start times
Saturday, May 11, 2024
24 Hour Ultra: 12:00 PM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for 24 Hours South - The Offa's Dyke Ultra 2024
24 Hour Ultra
1440min
£90 - £130
Route information
This epic race only has one task, go as far as you can in 24 hours...
Runners will begin on the North Wales Coast at Prestatyn and will head south along the National Trail for 24 hours, stopping along the way at feed stations and to rest.
As well as the SOLO entry, there's also the option to share the workload and 'relay' your way down the National Trail as a TEAM, a real challenge and adventure with friends! You can have up to 4 people in a team.
There will be 5 designated checkpoints set up along the way where runners can access their drop bags as requested before race day.
Checkpoints will be located at:
-
Coed Llangwfan Car Park (16 miles - outdoors)
-
Llandegla Community Hall (28 miles)
-
Froncysyllte Village Hall (43 Miles)
-
Trefonen Village Hall (54 Miles)
-
Forden Village Hall (76 Miles)
A dedicated support driver is essential and must be on hand to collect you from the end of the race. They will need to transport you back to the nearest of the 5 main Checkpoints to pick up your drop bag, 'sign out' with the marshal team and drop off your timing & tracking devices.
Organizer route images
What's included
- 24hours South Finisher's Medal
- Certificate
- GPS tracking
- Chip-timed results
- Well-stocked checkpoints with rest areas, food/drinks and first aid
How to get there
Nova Centre Public Toilets, Beach Rd W, Prestatyn LL19 7NL, UKGet full directions
Car
There will be parking available on site.
Event day logistics
Saturday
10:30 - 11:30 Registration and kit check opens
12:00 Race begins
Sunday
12:00 Race ends
Drop bags will be left at one of the 4 designated rest points before race day for participants to collect after they have finished their race, between noon and 5pm.
More detailed information will be sent out to those registered.
Support Driver
Each runner will need a dedicated support driver on hand to collect you from the end of the race.
The driver will need to transport you back to the nearest of the 4 main Checkpoints to pick up your drop bag, 'sign out' with the marshal team and drop off your timing & tracking devices.
Team Entry
There is a team option to enter the event and it must be teams of 2-6 people. Only 1 person can run at any one tine, and changeovers between team members can be made at any time, but all team members must run.
Outfit Member Entry
The Outfit Member entry does not secure a place in the event and should not be used to enter.
FAQs
What is the Outfit Member Entry?
The Outfit Member entry does not secure a place in the event and should not be used to enter.
Will there be checkpoints at the 24 Hours South - The Offa's Dyke Ultra?
Yes, there will be checkpoints which will be well-stocked along the route.
What is team entry for the 24 Hours South - The Offa's Dyke Ultra?
There is a team option to enter the event and it must be teams of 2-6 people. Only 1 person can run at any one tine, and changeovers between team members can be made at any time, but all team members must run.
Reviews
4.7
5 reviews
£90 - £130