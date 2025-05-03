AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2025

08:30 Event Village and information point opens

08:45 Junior Run starts

09:20 Orange and White waves warm up

09:25 Mini Run starts

09:30 Orange wave starts

09:41 White wave starts

09:42 Green wave warm up

09:42 Pink wave warm up

09:52 Green wave starts

10:14 Pink wave starts

15:00 Event Village and information point closes

*All timings are subject to change, and confirmed start times will be released closer to the event date and communicated to all entrants by Great Run.

Start Times

Your start time and wave allocation will be based on your estimated finish time when you enter. You can determine what wave you are in by looking at your race number, which you will receive in your race pack.

Race Pack

Race numbers will be included in your race pack which will be sent to entrants who register before 10:00 on Friday 25 April. This will include your timing chip, wave colour, arrival time, and approximate start time.

Once you have received your race pack, you must read all the information as this is important preparation and will make sure you enjoy your day.

Entrants who have their race number do not need to register on the day.

There will be Great Run Information points on the day for if you have any last minute queries.

Age Requirements

Great Birmingham Run entries are open to runners aged 15 & over for the 10k and 17 & over for the Half Marathon.

The Junior race is for children aged 9 - 15. The Mini race is for children aged 3 - 8, and all Mini entrants must run with a parent.

Bag Drop

A self-service bag drop will be available for all runners on event day. All runners need to fill out their bag label (which is detached from their race number) and attach it to their bag before dropping it off. There will be security staff present but the organisers cannot accept any responsibility for lost/stolen items.

Live Photos

Your official race photos from the run will go LIVE the moment you pass a MarathonPhotos.Live photographer at points around the course.

Share your race number with family and friends and they can register to be notified as soon as your photos are online, as well as track your progress around the course.

Results