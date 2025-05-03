AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2025
AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2025
About
Choose between a half marathon or 10k course to challenge yourselves on the crowd filled streets of Birmingham in this epic event. Great for first timers and experienced runners alike, the course winds through the UK’s second largest city and past its key landmarks. Come for the unbeatable race day atmosphere or for that cherished finisher’s medal.
There’s everything you’d expect from a Great Run – notorious start line hype, top on-route entertainment and an event village that feels more like an after party – but the carnival atmosphere and the passion and spirit of the runners is all Birmingham.
Junior (9-15 years old), Mini (3 - 8 years old), Half Marathon, and 1 more
Sun, May 4, 2025
Birmingham, United Kingdom
AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2025
The event experience
Atmosphere
Where and when
Location
City Centre, Birmingham, UK
Start times
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Junior (9-15 years old): 8:30 AMMini (3 - 8 years old): 9:00 AMHalf Marathon: 9:30 AM10k: 9:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2025
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£37 - £45
10k
10km
£27 - £35
Junior (9-15 years old)
2.5km
£15
Mini (3 - 8 years old)
1.5km
£15
Route information
Starting on Broad Street at Centenary Square, runners for both the 10k and half marathon distances will head for the city’s world-famous Jewellery Quarter. You will pass by a number of famous landmarks, including the Chamberlain Clock at Warstone Lane and Vyse Street, beautiful St Paul’s Square and a city-centre route that features the Mailbox, Grand Central at New Street station, St Martin’s Church, Southside and Digbeth.
Half-marathon participants will then head out of the city centre along Pershore Road, reaching Selly Park at eight miles and a return route that takes in glorious Cannon Hill Park and Edgbaston Stadium.
Both distances enjoy a grandstand finish at the Smithfield site near Bullring; home to the Commonwealth Games beach volleyball and basketball.
*Please note course may be subject to change.
What's included
- Bespoke Finishers Medal
- Exclusive finishers t-shirt
- Finishers goodie bag
- Free training plan
- Oncourse music entertainment zones to keep you motivated
- Incredible crowd support
- Access to local Runner Reward offers
- Pre-race training advice and motivation
- Access to the free Great Run app to allow your loved ones to track your progress along the route as well as access to all event information
- Oncourse hydration stations
- Post event finisher village with activations and giveaways
- Chip-timed results
- Closed roads
- Marked and marshalled route
- Full medical support
How to get there
City Centre, Birmingham, UK
Public Transport
Due to the number of participants, it is advised that you use public transport.
Birmingham City Centre has a number of train stations that are within walking distance of the start/finish areas:
- Five Ways - Serviced by National Express Trains. 10 minutes from the start area on broad St. and 25 minutes walking time to finish line.
- Birmingham New Street - Serviced by National Express & Virgin Trains. 15 minutes walking time to start and finish lines.
- Snow Hill - Serviced by National Express & Virgin Trains. 15 minutes walking time to start line and 10 minutes to the finish.
- Moor Street - Serviced by National Express Trains. 15 minutes walking time to start line and 10 minutes to the finish.
- Jewellery Quarter - Serviced by National Express Trains. 25 minutes walking time to start line and 35 to finish.
Event day logistics
08:30 Event Village and information point opens
08:45 Junior Run starts
09:20 Orange and White waves warm up
09:25 Mini Run starts
09:30 Orange wave starts
09:41 White wave starts
09:42 Green wave warm up
09:42 Pink wave warm up
09:52 Green wave starts
10:14 Pink wave starts
15:00 Event Village and information point closes
*All timings are subject to change, and confirmed start times will be released closer to the event date and communicated to all entrants by Great Run.
Start Times
Your start time and wave allocation will be based on your estimated finish time when you enter. You can determine what wave you are in by looking at your race number, which you will receive in your race pack.
Race Pack
Race numbers will be included in your race pack which will be sent to entrants who register before 10:00 on Friday 25 April. This will include your timing chip, wave colour, arrival time, and approximate start time.
Once you have received your race pack, you must read all the information as this is important preparation and will make sure you enjoy your day.
Entrants who have their race number do not need to register on the day.
There will be Great Run Information points on the day for if you have any last minute queries.
Age Requirements
Great Birmingham Run entries are open to runners aged 15 & over for the 10k and 17 & over for the Half Marathon.
The Junior race is for children aged 9 - 15. The Mini race is for children aged 3 - 8, and all Mini entrants must run with a parent.
Bag Drop
A self-service bag drop will be available for all runners on event day. All runners need to fill out their bag label (which is detached from their race number) and attach it to their bag before dropping it off. There will be security staff present but the organisers cannot accept any responsibility for lost/stolen items.
Live Photos
Your official race photos from the run will go LIVE the moment you pass a MarathonPhotos.Live photographer at points around the course.
Share your race number with family and friends and they can register to be notified as soon as your photos are online, as well as track your progress around the course.
Results
Results will be published here after the event.
