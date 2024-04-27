Aldershot Little Troopers 10k

This brand new event based in Aldershot is in support of the charity Little Troopers, which supports children with one or both parents serving in the British military. You can expect a fast, flat route run along closed roads through the town of Aldershot, with a mixture of tarmac roads, footpaths and canal towpaths underfoot. Ideal for all abilities, the field will be a mixture of community charity fun runners, experienced runners and everyone in between!

The race will begin from the Aldershot Military Stadium, heading down towards the Garrison Sports Centre, before continuing on to Queens Parade, with a short section along Basingstoke Canal. Then runners will loop around the Aldershot Garrison and head past the Military Museum before a sprint finish in front of the main grandstand.

Little Troopers will be holding a 1k Children's Fun Run which starts and ends next to the adult finish line. All children receive a medal and certificate, so the whole family can enjoy the fun!