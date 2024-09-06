Andover Trail Marathon

Terrain Mostly trails, with small sections of country roads

Route type Loop

Elevation 280m

This popular Marathon and Half Marathon returns for its 8th instalment in North Hamptonshire. Expect thigh-burning climbs with a maximum elevation of 280 m, paired with long, fast, downhill sections taking in the views of the beautiful meadows and valleys.

This race is suitable for a range of levels, ideal for both more seasoned athletes looking to achieve a new PB and those looking for a great day out, with a chilled-out family atmosphere and generous cut-off times to ensure you have a fantastic running experience.

Marathon

The 26.2-mile route begins by following the Testway up to Coombe Gibbet, the highest point in Hampshire. It then follows the stunning tracks back to Enham, through the beautiful Conholt Estate and picturesque villages.

Half Marathon

This is a 13.1-mile looped route which follows the Testway up to Hurstbourne Tarrant, after which it heads on to the stunning tracks back down to Enham.