Badass Women of Bermondsey Running Tour
1 / 4
1 +
Badass Women of Bermondsey Running Tour
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£24
About
Dive into the rich history of Bermondsey's women with this 7k running tour exploring the hidden history of the area. Suitable for all levels of runner, this event uncovers the story behind the 1911 strike and the women who rallied together to make change.
7k
View details
Tue, Mar 12, 2024
View logistics
London, United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Secret London Runs.
Where and when
Location
1 Tooley St, London SE1 2PF, UK
Start times
Tuesday, Mar 12, 2024
7k: 6:30 PM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Badass Women of Bermondsey Running Tour
7k
7km
£24
Route information
This 7k guided running tour delves into the forgotten history of Bermondsey's working women. Beginning at the Southwark Gateway Needle, by London Bridge Station, and ending at Bermondsey Station, this tour explores the events of the 1911, when 14,000 female factory workers rallied to protest against their working conditions and poor pay.
The tour will take you round the buildings and places that were an integral part of their movement, including Hartley's Jam, Cross & Blackwell, Pink's Jam and Peak Frearn.
This tour will be run at a sub-11 minute mile pace (just under 7-minute kilometres).
What's included
- Guided history tour
- Digital photos
- Finish-line snack
- Info about the people on the tour
How to get there
1 Tooley St, London SE1 2PF, UKGet full directions
By Public Transport
The start point of the tour is located just across from London Bridge Station, which is serviced by the Jubilee and Northern lines. There are several bus stops also located within walking distance of the start.
Event day logistics
18:30 Tour starts
20:00 Approximate finish time
Pace
This tour will be run at a sub-11 minute mile pace (just under 7-minute kilometres).
FAQs
Do I have to be a good runner to participate in the Badass Women of Bermondsey Running Tour?
This tour welcomes runners of all abilities, but participants should be able to run the full distance of 7k without walking.
Where does the Badass Women of Bermondsey Running Tour start and finish?
The tour starts at Southwark Gateaway Needle, close to London Bridge Station, and finishes at Bermondsey Station.
How long does the Badass Women of Bermondsey Running Tour take?
The tour will take approximately 1.5 hours.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks
£24