Badass Women of Bermondsey Running Tour

This 7k guided running tour delves into the forgotten history of Bermondsey's working women. Beginning at the Southwark Gateway Needle, by London Bridge Station, and ending at Bermondsey Station, this tour explores the events of the 1911, when 14,000 female factory workers rallied to protest against their working conditions and poor pay.

The tour will take you round the buildings and places that were an integral part of their movement, including Hartley's Jam, Cross & Blackwell, Pink's Jam and Peak Frearn.

This tour will be run at a gentler pace than 11-minute miles, so is the perfect run for those worried about pace. Nobody gets left behind!