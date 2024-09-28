Barts Hike for Health
Barts Hike for Health
£7 - £15
About
Participate in this family-friendly urban hike through central and east London and raise money for the incredible cause of St Barthomolew's Hospital. This event has a range of distances, from 5k to 15k, and is open to all abilities and ages, with accessible routes on offer. Enter and receive your exclusive fundraising T-shirt and finisher's medal upon completing the hike.
5k, 10k and 15k
Sun, Sep 29, 2024
London, United Kingdom
5(1 Review)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
W Smithfield, London EC1A 7BE, UK
Start times
Sunday, Sep 29, 2024
5k: 9:30 AM10k: 9:30 AM15k: 9:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Barts Hike for Health
5k
5km
£7
10k
10km
£12
15k
15km
£15
Route information
Join other walkers on this urban hike through London to celebrate St Bartholomew's Hospital's 900th anniversary and support their fundraising efforts. Choose from a variety of distances - with a 5k, 10k and 15k walk on offer, there's something for all ages and abilities.
The routes all start and finish in St Bartholomew's Square, outside the hospital, in central London. The 5k route heads along Cheapside, through the financial district, and onto Leadenhall Street. Walkers will then head towards the River Thames, taking in London Bridge, before passing St Pauls Cathedral and returning back to the Square.
The 10k and 15k routes incorporate the start and finish of the 5k route, but head further into east London. The 10k moves along Cable Street in Shadwell, before turning onto Wapping High Street and St Katherine's Way, moving past the iconic Tower Bridge, and joining the end of the 5k route.
The 10k route pushes further along the Thames Path, looping past Limehouse Basin, and heading into bustling Canary Wharf, before turning back and moving along the river.
Organizer route images
What's included
- Unique finisher's medal
- Aid stations en-route
- Tips and tricks to help you raise as much as you can
- A free Barts Charity Hike for Health t-shirt to wear on your hike
- The opportunity to share your story on St Barts' social media channels
How to get there
W Smithfield, London EC1A 7BE, UK
By Public Transport
The nearest tube station is St Paul's, located a 6-minute walk from the start, which is on the Central line. Farringdon and Barbican stations are both within a 10-minute walk and can be accessed on the Circle, Elizabeth, Metropolitan, Hammersmith & City and Thameslink lines.
Parking
Participants are advised to make their way to the start line on public transport as there is limited parking available. For those arriving by car, Smithfield Car Park is located a short walk away, but parking there will incur a cost.
Event day logistics
This event starts and finishes in The Square, St Bartholomew’s Hospital, EC1A 7BE, in central London.
09:30 Staggered start begins
09:45 Staggered start ends
These timings may be subject to change - any changes will be communicated to participants.
Age Restrictions
The hike is a family-friendly event, with all ages and abilities encouraged to take part.
Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Those under 16 can register and participate for free if accompanied.
Accessibility
The 5k route has been designed to be accessible for those who use wheelchairs, walking aids and buggies. However, please note that the 10k has some cobbled streets and narrow paths.
Refreshments and Aid Stations
Refreshments will be available at the starting point, but participants are advised to bring their own water with them.
There are three aid stations located along the routes.
FAQs
Can I bring my dog on the Barts Hike for Health?
Dogs are allowed on the hike, but please note that the start and finish of the hike will be extremely busy.
What should I wear for the Barts Hike for Health?
Please wear weather-appropriate clothing and comfortable, worn in running trainers, walking boots or shoes.
Do I have to fundraise to participate in the Barts Hike for Health?
All participating adults should try and raise as much as they can. Walkers are encouraged to use JustGiving to collect any donations.
Reviews
5.0
1 reviews
£7 - £15