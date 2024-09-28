Barts Hike for Health

Join other walkers on this urban hike through London to celebrate St Bartholomew's Hospital's 900th anniversary and support their fundraising efforts. Choose from a variety of distances - with a 5k, 10k and 15k walk on offer, there's something for all ages and abilities.

The routes all start and finish in St Bartholomew's Square, outside the hospital, in central London. The 5k route heads along Cheapside, through the financial district, and onto Leadenhall Street. Walkers will then head towards the River Thames, taking in London Bridge, before passing St Pauls Cathedral and returning back to the Square.

The 10k and 15k routes incorporate the start and finish of the 5k route, but head further into east London. The 10k moves along Cable Street in Shadwell, before turning onto Wapping High Street and St Katherine's Way, moving past the iconic Tower Bridge, and joining the end of the 5k route.

The 10k route pushes further along the Thames Path, looping past Limehouse Basin, and heading into bustling Canary Wharf, before turning back and moving along the river.