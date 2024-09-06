Battle of the Borders

This event set in the beautiful Shropshire Hills and Long Mynd, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, offers a marathon, half marathon, 10k and virtual run, so is perfect for all abilities of runner. You'll take on some incredible trails as you follow the fully marked course.

All races will start and finish from Carding Mill Valley near the National Trust tea rooms. The marathon is a single, 26.2-mile loop, so you won't have to repeat any sections of the course. There is a cut-off time of 7 hours to complete the marathon and all runners must reach the halfway point by 12:30 to continue with the rest of the race.

A downloadable map can be found here ExternalLink and added to Garmin watches.

To take part in the virtual run, simply run any distance you like anywhere you like, and then share your run via Strava or Garmin with the organiser.