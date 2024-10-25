Beat Box Hill 5k, 10k, 21k & 50k
About
Do you have what it takes to beat Box Hill? Come and tackle the 5k, 10k, 21k or 50k course and go home triumphant with a bespoke medal to show off to your friends. As always, the RunThrough team will be there to cheer you along the way!
50k, 50k + Event T-Shirt, EA Member 50k, and 11 more
Sat, Oct 26, 2024
Tadworth, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
National Trust - Box Hill, The Old Fort Box Hill Road, Tadworth KT20 7LB, UK
Start times
Saturday, Oct 26, 2024
50k: 7:00 AM50k + Event T-Shirt: 7:00 AMEA Member 50k: 7:00 AMGroup Booking - 50k Ultra: 7:00 AM21k: 8:30 AM21k + Event T-Shirt: 8:30 AMEA Member 21k: 8:30 AMGroup Booking - 5k, 10k, 21k - Any Combo of 6: 8:30 AM10k: 9:30 AM10k + Event T-Shirt: 9:30 AM5k: 9:30 AM5k + Event T-Shirt: 9:30 AMEA Member 10k: 9:30 AMEA Member 5k: 9:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Beat Box Hill 5k, 10k, 21k & 50k
50k
50km
£80
50k + Event T-Shirt
50km
£92
21k
21km
£42
21k + Event T-Shirt
21km
£54
Route information
There are two different courses at this event. The 5 and 10k races will consist of a 5k out and back (with a loop in the middle) - with the 10k runners completing it twice.
The 21k and 50k will follow similar routes, with a delightful looping course exploring the very best of the Surrey Hills. The 50k route will continue on out towards Gatton Park, and back via Pebble Coombe to get that extra 25k!
Organizer route images
What's included
- Bespoke medal
- Chip timing
- Event photography
- Post-race goodies
- Marked and marshalled routes
How to get there
National Trust - Box Hill, The Old Fort Box Hill Road, Tadworth KT20 7LB, UKGet full directions
Parking
5k/10k Runners Only - Box Hill Main Car Park (W3W:///newest.nets.closed) - must pay for parking on arrival & limited to 300 spaces. Promoting only to 5k/10k runners. All vehicles gain access via Box Hill Road and NOT Zig-Zag Road.
21k/50k Runners Only - Farmer's Field, Old Reigate Road, Dorking, RH4 (W3W:///asleep.valley.hurt) - free parking
Event day logistics
07:00 50k starts
08:30 21k starts
09:30 5 and 10k start
11:00 5 and 10k cut-off time
19:00 50k cut-off time
Age Requirements
- 5k: Runners must be aged 11 or older on race day
- 10k: Runners must be aged 15 or older on race day
- 21k: Runners must be aged 18 or older on race day
- 50k: Runners must be aged 20 or older on race day
Race Packs
All race packs must be collected on the morning of the event from registration.
Reviews
