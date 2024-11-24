Beddington Park 10k
Beddington Park 10k
£16
About
Complete this 4 lap 10k course around Beddington Park and take away a bespoke medal or even a trophy if you're one of the top 3 runners. A course with an autumnal feel, enjoy the changing season and treat yourself to a warm drink at the Pavilion Cafe after the race with your medal round your neck.
10k
Sun, Nov 24, 2024
Wallington, United Kingdom
4.4(46 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Pavilion Cafe, Church Rd, Wallington SM6 7NN, UK
Start times
Sunday, Nov 24, 2024
10k: 9:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Beddington Park 10k
10k
10km
Route information
This Beddington Park 10k is the perfect opportunity to chase that personal best time. The route is 4 laps around the park run on road and field, so runners know what to expect and can adjust their speed accordingly.
Runners will enjoy the lush green scenery, and running with like-minded athletes, and can celebrate post-race with their bespoke medal.
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- Trophies for top 3 runners
- Toilet and bag drop facilities
- First Aid
How to get there
Pavilion Cafe, Church Rd, Wallington SM6 7NN, UK
Parking
There will be plenty of parking available at the event.
Event day logistics
08:30 - 09:15 Registration opens
09:30 Race start
Registration
Registration will be at Pavilion Cafe. Please arrive at least 45 minutes before race time to ensure plenty of time to register.
Bag Drop
There will be bag drop available by the registration desk.
Toilets
There will be toilets available at the park.
FAQs
Will there be toilets at the Beddington Park 10k?
Yes, there are toilets and bag drop facilities at the start of the event.
At what time does the Beddington Park 10k start?
Registration takes place between 8:30am and 9:15am, with the race itself starting at 9:30am.
How many laps does the Beddington Park 10k have?
The 10k course consists of 4 laps.
Reviews
Running in London Parks
£16